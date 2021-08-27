EnterCoin Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $54,385.16 and $27,057.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.00752569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00099935 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars.

