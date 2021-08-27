Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $30,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

