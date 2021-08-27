Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.64. Enthusiast Gaming shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 5,990 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $506.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

