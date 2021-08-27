Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 142,525 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,525 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $399,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. 125,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

