Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 298,225 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $232,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 481,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.68. 17,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,498. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.10.

