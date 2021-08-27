Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 123,559 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $524,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $162.62. 306,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

