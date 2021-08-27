Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $208.08 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 421,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Pfizer worth $208,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 288,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 683,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,147,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

