Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $243.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981,677 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $243,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.01. 45,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

