Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $246.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $246,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.49. 4,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $245.97.

