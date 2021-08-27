Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $250,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.31. 465,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

