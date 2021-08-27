Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $225.70 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,789,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,194,000.

DFUS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 77,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,658. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88.

