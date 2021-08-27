Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 320,752 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $256,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.28. 11,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

