Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 334,565 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Bank of America worth $283,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,788,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

