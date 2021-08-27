Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 546,004 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $216,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

