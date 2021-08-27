Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89,635 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $293,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

