Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,859,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $299,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. 407,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

