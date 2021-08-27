Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $287,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

