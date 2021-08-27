EOS Force Market Capitalization Tops $26.29 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $26.29 million and $132,821.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

