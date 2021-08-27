EOSDT (EOSDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,720.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $4,720.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.63 or 0.98545528 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.00998258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.01 or 0.06618036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

