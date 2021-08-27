Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $824.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.