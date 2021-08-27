Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.87. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

