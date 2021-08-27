Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AECOM’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AECOM in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $65.71 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.