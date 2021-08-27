Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $28.51 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.