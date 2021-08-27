Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PureTech Health plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.69). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.70) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

