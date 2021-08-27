Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 27th (BNTX, BURL, CM, EDRY, LTRX, MDT, POLY, PTON, ROKU, ULTA)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 27th:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $300.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $350.00 to $360.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Argus from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Truist from $367.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Truist from $185.00 to $105.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

