Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 27th (BNTX, BURL, CM, EDRY, LTRX, MDT, POLY, PTON, ROKU, ULTA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 27th:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $300.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get BioNTech SE alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $350.00 to $360.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)

had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$157.00 to C$161.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Argus from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by Truist from $367.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Truist from $185.00 to $105.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.