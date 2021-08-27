Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 27th (ATHM, BAP, BCKIF, BIRDF, CCHWF, CRM, CUBI, FTCH, HCA, MRVL)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 27th:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA. They currently have a $43.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They currently have a $321.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

