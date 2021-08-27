Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 27th (ATHM, BAP, BCKIF, BIRDF, CCHWF, CRM, CUBI, FTCH, HCA, MRVL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 27th:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA. They currently have a $43.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They currently have a $321.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

