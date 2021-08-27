Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

