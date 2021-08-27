Ergo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.28 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $579.00 million and $7.28 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.09 or 0.00037448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,298.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.57 or 0.06707376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.35 or 0.01290614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00360384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00128974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00643223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00329582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00309766 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.