Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,446.95

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,446.95 ($18.90) and last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.42), with a volume of 20126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERGO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ergomed to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of £688.55 million and a P/E ratio of 70.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,206.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Ergomed news, insider Miroslav Reljanovic sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total transaction of £14,400,000 ($18,813,692.19).

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

