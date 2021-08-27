Ernest S. Rady Acquires 9,818 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $375,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AAT stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 246,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,742. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

