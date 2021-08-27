Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 9,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 739,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.95. 2,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.