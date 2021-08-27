Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.22 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.19.

ESS stock opened at $318.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $336.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

