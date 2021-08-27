EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

