Ether Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $325,641.18 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $325,641.18 and $5,768.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,484,318 coins and its circulating supply is 185,454,906 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

