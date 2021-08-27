EthereumX Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,673.69 (ETX)

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One EthereumX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumX has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EthereumX has a total market cap of $74,673.69 and $372.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00153526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,679.84 or 1.01118048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.51 or 0.01036012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.93 or 0.06639980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official website is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

