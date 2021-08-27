Ethernity Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.62 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $200.25 million and approximately $56.62 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $17.76 or 0.00036246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00752818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00100114 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,277,110 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

