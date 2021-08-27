EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.21 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $9,439.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.40 or 0.00858329 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,297,882,858 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

