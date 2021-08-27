Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EEFT stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.71. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 450,222 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

