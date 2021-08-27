Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.95.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

