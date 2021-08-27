EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0019

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $60,085.41 and approximately $170,949.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00399476 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.63 or 0.01054020 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

