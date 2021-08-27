Everbridge (EVBG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Everbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

8/3/2021 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $2,135,752 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

