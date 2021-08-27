EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $22.11

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 22.11, but opened at 22.92. EverCommerce shares last traded at 22.92, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.
The business has a fifty day moving average of 18.39.
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
