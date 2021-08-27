EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up to $22.11

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 22.11, but opened at 22.92. EverCommerce shares last traded at 22.92, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 18.39.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

