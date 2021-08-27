Everest Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Everest has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and $752,463.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00128693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.13 or 0.99272378 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.67 or 0.01015907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.42 or 0.06700871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.