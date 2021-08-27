Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 4,435 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

