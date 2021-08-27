Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 75,465 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $105,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.98. 185,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

