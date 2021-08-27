Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 851,551 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,651,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,551 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 4.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 2.67% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $117,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 561,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 286,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 611,544 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

