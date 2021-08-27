Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 12,133 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $260.96. 471,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,615. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $263.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

