Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 16,181 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.53% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 484,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,984. The company has a market capitalization of $984.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

