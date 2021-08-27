Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 20,410 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. 2,742,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

