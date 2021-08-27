Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 3,963 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

VZ traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $54.77. 13,190,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,450,053. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

